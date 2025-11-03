Driver hits, kills bicyclist on Fowler Avenue: Police

The Brief A deadly crash on Fowler Avenue claimed the life of a bicyclist in Tampa on Sunday morning and closed the road for several hours. The bicyclist was reportedly crossing E. Fowler Ave. from south to north, midblock and outside a marked crosswalk, when the collision occurred, according to police. Police said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, who determined there was no evidence to suggest that speed or impairment were contributing factors in this collision.



A deadly crash on Fowler Avenue claimed the life of a bicyclist in Tampa on Sunday morning and closed the road for several hours.

The backstory:

According to the Tampa Police Department, a woman was driving a 2016 Hyundai westbound on Fowler Avenue around 9:20 a.m.

Police say when she changed lanes from the center lane to the inside lane just west of N. 30th St., she struck a 70-year-old man on a bicycle.

The bicyclist was reportedly crossing E. Fowler Ave. from south to north, midblock and outside a marked crosswalk, when the collision occurred, according to police.

Police immediately began life-saving measures, but the bicyclist died at the scene.

Traffic along Fowler Ave. was rerouted for several hours while the investigation was ongoing.

Dig deeper:

Police said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, who determined there was no evidence to suggest that speed or impairment were contributing factors in this collision.

No charges were filed against the driver.