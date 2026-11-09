Car plows into Tampa pawn shop after driver hits gas while parking: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A 74-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after deputies say she accidentally hit the gas pedal and crashed her car into an open pawn shop along West Waters Avenue.
Pawn shop crash
What we know:
Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:20 a.m. Saturday reporting a car had plowed into a commercial building in the 8100 block of West Waters Avenue. Responding deputies found the vehicle pushed directly into the pawn shop, leaving heavy structural destruction in its wake.
The store was open for business at the time of the impact. Officials confirmed no customers or workers were hit or hurt during the collision.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The 74-year-old woman behind the wheel told deputies she inadvertently hit the gas pedal instead of braking while attempting to park. Paramedics took her to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Building repairs and crash review
What we don't know:
Authorities have not announced whether any citations or traffic charges will be filed against the driver. Officials have also not disclosed an exact dollar estimate for the structural damage to the storefront.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, which detailed the crash timeline and initial findings through dispatch records and deputy incident statements.