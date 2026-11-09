Car plows into Tampa pawn shop after driver hits gas while parking: HCSO

The Brief A vehicle crashed into a pawn shop in the 8100 block of West Waters Avenue on Saturday morning. The driver told responding deputies she mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while parking. No employees or shoppers inside the open business reported injuries, while the driver went to a hospital.



A 74-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after deputies say she accidentally hit the gas pedal and crashed her car into an open pawn shop along West Waters Avenue.

Pawn shop crash

What we know:

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:20 a.m. Saturday reporting a car had plowed into a commercial building in the 8100 block of West Waters Avenue. Responding deputies found the vehicle pushed directly into the pawn shop, leaving heavy structural destruction in its wake.

The store was open for business at the time of the impact. Officials confirmed no customers or workers were hit or hurt during the collision.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The 74-year-old woman behind the wheel told deputies she inadvertently hit the gas pedal instead of braking while attempting to park. Paramedics took her to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Building repairs and crash review

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced whether any citations or traffic charges will be filed against the driver. Officials have also not disclosed an exact dollar estimate for the structural damage to the storefront.