Citibank Center Brandon shooting: What we know about the victims

The Brief A shooting at the Brandon Citibank Center left one woman dead and four other victims injured after a vehicle breached the campus perimeter Wednesday. Deputies confirmed the woman died after a gunman walked up to her outdoor lunch table and shot her in the head. Investigators have not released the names of the victims, while the conditions and injuries of the four surviving victims remain unannounced.



A woman sitting outside for lunch died Wednesday after deputies say an armed attacker breached security at the Brandon Citibank Center and opened fire, wounding four other people before a security guard killed him.

What we know about the victims

What we know:

There haven’t been a lot of details released about the victims of Wednesday’s deadly shooting at Citibank Center in Brandon, but the woman was sitting outside eating lunch when a man armed with a rifle walked directly up to her and shot her in the head, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Moments earlier, the armed driver plowed a small, four-door sedan over medians and grass before crashing through a secure fence line into the outdoor dining area.

The gunfire claimed the woman's life, and four other people were injured during the violent incident. Emergency calls began flooding 911 dispatchers at 12:11 p.m. to report the unfolding gunfire across the complex.

Unanswered questions surrounding victims

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not released the identity of the woman who died or the names of the other victims.

Authorities have not released details identifying the four injured victims, explaining how they were hurt, or revealing the extent of their injuries. The gunman's identity also remains unknown.

Armed guard cafeteria confrontation

The backstory:

According to Chief Deputy Frank Losat with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, people began calling 911 at 12:11 p.m. to report a shooting at the Citibank Center.

After the suspect crashed into the property and shot the woman, investigators say he moved inside the building toward the cafeteria, where he was confronted by an armed security guard, who shot and killed him at 12:15 p.m.

What is the Citibank Center in Brandon?

According to DPR Construction, the Citibank Center is a 588,000-square-foot campus that is made up of four 130,000-square-foot, three story office buildings and 138,000-square-foot amenities building. It was designed to accommodate

DPR Construction’s website states that the campus was meant to accommodate approximately 2,5000 employees and has dining services, a fitness center, child care facilities, an ATM/branch bank and personal service shops such as newsstands, a drug store, a dry cleaner, hairdresser and a shoe repair shop.