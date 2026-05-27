Driver hospitalized after fence post pierces windshield in Brooksville

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The Brief A driver escaped serious injuries after a fence post pierced through a windshield during a violent morning Brooksville crash. First responders found a single vehicle pushed deep into the woods on Wednesday morning. The lone occupant was rescued from the wreckage and rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.



A driver survived a wreck Wednesday morning after a wooden fence post impaled a windshield during a single-vehicle accident at a Brooksville intersection, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Brooksville crash

What we know:

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crash just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on Snow Memorial Highway at Spring Prairie Road.

Firefighters arrived at the intersection and discovered a single vehicle had traveled off the roadway and into the woods.

First responders found the vehicle in the woods. Image is courtesy of Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The lone occupant of the vehicle managed to escape serious injury despite a fence post smashing directly through the windshield during the collision.

First responders treated the driver at the scene and transported them to a local hospital in stable condition.

Crash investigation details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity or age of the driver involved in the crash.

It remains unclear what factors caused the vehicle to veer off the road, and police have not stated if any charges or citations will be issued.