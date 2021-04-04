Driver killed, bicyclist critically injured in Bloomingdale crash, deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic crash in Bloomingdale that left a driver dead and a bicyclist fighting for their life.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Nature’s Way Boulevard and Golf Meadow Boulevard.

Deputies say the driver of a 2018 Kia Stinger was traveling southbound on Nature’s Way Boulevard when they lost control of the vehicle, hit a tree and then hit the bicyclist.

The driver died at the scene and the bicyclist was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

"Our traffic homicide detectives are processing the scene and waiting for toxicology results that would reveal whether alcohol was a factor in this crash," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "At this point, we know the vehicle was driving over the speed limit. This is a tragic example of the importance of obeying traffic laws and making safety the top priority. Tonight, one person is dead and another is fighting for their life due to reckless driving."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that may be useful to the investigation is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

