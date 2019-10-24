Driver of stolen car arrested after leading police on midday chase through Largo

The Florida Highway Patrol released dash camera video showing a chase led by a 20-year-old driving with three teenagers in the vehicle.

Troopers performed two PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuvers to stop the car, which was first spotted on Seminole Blvd., near Ulmerton Road.

The video shows the car, which was reported stolen, speeding through traffic and barreling through troopers performing the initial PIT. Inside the car were two adults and three teens, including two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

The incident adds to a trend in the Bay Area of young adults and teens involved in auto thefts and law enforcement chases.

In September, a 14-year-old was chased by Manatee County deputies after allegedly stealing a car from a Wawa gas station in Bradenton.

In August, a 14-year-old in Spring Hill for stealing a car, crashing it, and then stealing another vehicle.

In June, three teens were arrested after allegedly breaking into the Tampa Police Department impound lot to steal dirt bikes.

In July, in St. Petersburg, a 15-year-old driving an allegedly stolen car crashed into St. Pete officer's patrol car.

Two years ago, three teens died after the SUV they stole from a Clearwater dealership became airborne, rolled several times, and caught fire.

"This has got to change. Law enforcement can't fix this," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a press conference concerning the incident in March. "Parents, family members, caregivers, others, need to step up and figure out why these kids are out at 3, 4 o'clock in the morning stealing cars."

This chase ended with a PIT maneuver, 40 seconds after the car turned onto Ulmerton. The 20-year-old driver, Carlos Young of St. Pete, was arrested. Troopers also arrested 18-year-old Derrick Fields.

The car was reported stolen from a driveway in Riverview. Troopers were able to find it thanks to a nearby cruiser equipped with a Lo-Jack detector.

"There is a display inside the car, it'll tell you the car is going east, west, left-right, it basically guides you to that vehicle," said Sgt. Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Young was charged with grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding. Fields was charged with grand theft auto.

"When you see the blue lights come on, you have to stop, it's just that simple," said Gaskins. "Unfortunately, people make very poor decisions."