Driver rescued from submerged vehicle in Carrollwood

A driver is in critical condition after driving into White Trout Lake in Carrollwood around 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the driver was traveling north on Himes Ave. toward Busch Blvd. and didn’t break. The car hit several trees before flipping into the lake and landing upside down in about five feet of water.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue pulled the driver from the submerged vehicle and searched the lake for possible passengers, but did not find anyone else.

It took about two hours to pull the vehicle from the lake.

The crash is under investigation.

