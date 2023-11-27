Driver with suspended license arrested for DUI after crash leaves 1 seriously injured: FHP

A Dunedin man has been arrested following a crash that closed I-275 for hours between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old Wesley Chapel man was standing outside his vehicle, which was disabled and parked alongside the inside shoulder of I-275 just north of I-4 shortly before 10:30 p.m.

At the same time, troopers say 23-year-old Dane Anthony Jones lost control of his Infiniti sedan on the wet roadway, rotated onto the shoulder and crashed into the Wesley Chapel man and his Can-Am Slingshot.

Post-impact, troopers say Jones went over the barrier wall, and into the southbound lanes of I-275.

The Wesley Chapel man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to FHP, Jones was later arrested by troopers for DUI serious injury, DUI property damage and driving with a suspended license involving a serious crash.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-275 until shortly before 4 a.m. The southbound lanes reopened shortly before 3:30 a.m.

