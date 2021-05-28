Drivers arrested for hitting speeds of 71 and 86 through Clearwater, police say

article

A crackdown on dangerous driving in Clearwater ended with 42 traffic stops and six arrests late Thursday.

According to CPD, officers specifically targeted the Courtney Campbell Causeway, McMullen Booth Road, Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, and Drew Street.

A total of 42 traffic stops were made, which led to six arrests, including five for DUI. Thirty-three drivers were cited for speeding, while two drivers were jailed after police say they were spotted racing at dangerous speeds.

Eric Howard, 43, was pulled over at Drew Street and Hillcrest Avenue after police say he was going 71 mph in a 40-mph zone while racing. Later, Landon Braciulis, 18, was arrested at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just west of Belcher Road after allegedly racing 86 mph through a 40-mph zone. Both faces charges of racing on a highway; Howard also faces a DUI charge.

"We are seeing an increase in serious vehicle crashes, so you can expect to see more focused traffic enforcement in the future," Chief Dan Slaughter said in a release about the crackdown. "The racing certainly reflects the most egregious violations, but all people need to be mindful of driving the speed limit, staying alert and not allowing themselves to become distracted."

