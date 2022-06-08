Drivers detoured after road collapse on Brorein, Parker streets in Tampa

article

Tampa crews closed the westbound lanes of West Brorein Street near South Parker Street after a portion of the road caved in, officials said.

Crews said a detour has been established for drivers in the area as they continue to investigate the cave-in and possible damage to a wastewater pipe. The detour will be up from Brorein, south of Bayshore Boulevard, west on West Verne Street and north on South Plant Avenue, the city said.

Barricades and signs will be in place to reroute traffic in the area, crews said.

Crews with the city said they are investigating the cause of th cave-in. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area or find an alternate route.

The City of Tampa doesn't know how long it will take to make repairs in the area.