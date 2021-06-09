Drobots drone camps let kids take flight this summer

With school out, many summer camps are officially launching this week across the Tampa Bay area.

If you’re looking for a fun STEM camp, or if your child enjoys drones or robotics, Drobots is worth checking out.

The weekly summer camp happens at Shorecrest Preparatory School in St. Pete as well as a few other locations.

The camp helps youth learn through play and problem solving while developing their curiosity, confidence, and teamwork – all while learning to fly drones and control robots.

For more information about Bay Area Drobots camps, visit https://drobotscompany.com/drone-summer-camps-shorecrest-preparatory-school/.

For information about all the camps happening at Shorecrest Preparatory School in St. Pete, visit https://www.shorecrest.org/student-life/summer-programs.