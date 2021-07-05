Expand / Collapse search
Drone show to celebrate St. Pete Pier anniversary rescheduled due to Elsa

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
St. Pete Pier
FOX 13 News
article

An aerial view shows the St. Pete Pier and the downtown area (FOX 13 News)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With most of Tampa Bay within Tropical Storm Elsa’s cone, the celebration to mark one year since the St. Pete Pier opened has been rescheduled to the end of July.

Now, the drone light show is scheduled for July 31, rather than July 6. The "Duke Energy Drone Light Show" was set to feature 300 drones equipped with LED lights to create formations that stretch over 500 feet across the sky.

City officials said additional details for the rescheduled event will be provided later.

One year ago, the Pier quietly opened after years of design changes, construction, and delays. It is the eighth major pier in the city's history.
 