Drug Takeback Day: What you need to know about bringing back your prescriptions

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

It's time to clean out those medicine cabinets - the safe way.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day. Experts say it's your chance to safely get rid of unused, unwanted, or expired medications.

READ: Tampa man accused of pointing laser light at flights landing at TPA

The goal is to keep unwanted medications from ending up in the wrong hands or from polluting the environment.

Doctors say it's also important to remember that expired medicine can do more harm than good.

There will be dozens of drop-off spots at police departments across the Tampa Bay area. To look up an event near you, click here.