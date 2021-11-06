Money, drugs, assault rifle with grenade launcher attached seized by Phoenix Police

After a month-long investigation, Phoenix Police say drugs, thousands of dollars, guns and a grenade launcher were seized in a drug bust on Nov. 3.

Police say, Hector Vega, 20, was arrested in connection to the drug bust near 67th Avenue Pinnacle Peak Road.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of drug offenses and being in possession of weapons and explosives.

The following items were seized:

75,463 M30 pills , $425,000 street value

$30,000 in cash

Three assault rifles, one had a grenade launcher attached

A handgun

No further information is available.

Hector Vega, 20

