Drunk driver collides with motorcycle seriously injuring 2 in Citrus County, troopers say

Two people were seriously injured after a drunk driver crashed into their motorcycle Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on US 41, just south of East Tower Road in Inverness.

Troopers say a 61-year-old man was driving under the influence when he tried to turn left into a parking lot from US 41 and entered the path of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the man’s sedan, ejecting both people on the bike, a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, onto the roadway, according to FHP.

The man and woman on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries.

Troopers say the 61-year-old man had a blood alcohol content of .275, which is more than three times the legal limit.

He was arrested and taken to the Citrus County Jail.