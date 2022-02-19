Drunk Florida man wanted for sexually battering a child passes out in McDonald’s drive-thru, deputies say

article

Luis Salinas, 35, who was wanted for sexual battery of a child, a capital felony, was arrested after he passed out in an Avon Park McDonald’s drive-thru lane, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say despite being yelled at a lot, Salinas didn’t wake up until they opened the door to his car. He then began fighting with deputies, slightly injuring one before being taken into custody.

Deputies say he also blew a .179 during a breathalyzer test. That’s more than double the legal limit in Florida.

In addition to facing child sexual battery charges, Salinas is also charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, DUI, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.