Drunk woman spotted driving on 3 tires in Pinellas County, told deputies she was unaware: PCSO

A 49-year-old Seminole woman told deputies that she didn't realize she was driving around on three tires on Monday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Officials arrested Anna Louise Keller after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting that she was driving a dark gray Nissan Rogue recklessly with no passenger side front tire.

According to authorities, deputies spotted Keller driving south on Hamlin Blvd. The sheriff's office says deputies conducted a traffic stop to conduct a welfare check.

When they spoke to Keller, they smelled alcohol. She admitted to drinking and told deputies that she was unaware that the tire was missing.

Keller failed a field sobriety test and had unsteady, bloodshot eyes, according to PCSO. Deputies say her breath alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.160. The legal limit for drivers in Florida is 0.08.

Deputies found four empty Busch Light beers in a bag on the passenger side of the SUV with a receipt showing a purchase date of the same day at 3:43 p.m.

Keller was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to law enforcement.

