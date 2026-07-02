Dry weather prompts fire, safety warnings ahead of Fourth of July holiday in Tampa

The Brief Tens of thousands of people are expected to be out in Tampa for Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations during America's 250th Independence Day weekend. First responders are urging people to be extremely cautious when lighting fireworks at home due to drought conditions across the region. Nearly every Tampa police officer will be out on foot, in the air and across local waterways to maintain safety during the festivities.



Tampa officials are preparing for massive crowds at Julian B. Lane Park and across the downtown waterfront for Saturday's "Liberty by the Bay" celebration.

Tampa Fire Rescue is also warning people about increased fire risks from fireworks, due to the ongoing drought conditions.

Tampa fireworks safety

What we know:

Tens of thousands of people are expected across Water Street, Sparkman Wharf and Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa on Saturday.

While Hillsborough County no longer has a burn ban in place, fire officials stress that fireworks pose an elevated risk right now, because conditions are still very dry.

"63% of Florida is under some sort of drought condition to where we haven't received enough rain," Tampa Fire Rescue Marshal Andrell Miller said.

Firework emergency calls

What you can do:

Tampa Fire Rescue says crews respond to fireworks-related emergency calls every year, ranging from brush fires, to car fires, to house fires.

"A lot of people get fireworks, and they transport them in cars and don't consider that they haven't picked up yard debris or done anything with leaves or, you know, old clippings that are around," Fire Investigator Chris Stone said. "Maybe we forgot to take out trash on garbage day. So now our trash can is full."

The fire department encourages people to designate a clear, safe area away from children if lighting fireworks at home and be careful when disposing of them.

"Wait until the following morning, set them on concrete," Stone said. "Concrete doesn't burn. Put them in a bucket of sand, douse them in a bucket of water and allow them to soak overnight. Take care of your trash the following day. So if anything happens, it happens when you've put him off to the side in a designated area."

Independence Day security

By the numbers:

The city of Tampa is holding "Liberty by the Bay" at Julian B. Lane Park on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tampa police say there will be nearly 1,000 officers out on Saturday on foot, on the water and in the air.

TPD's Marine Unit is encouraging boaters to be careful, because the waterways are also expected to be crowded.

"Some of the things we look at specifically are the flow of vessels," Officer Daniel Spears said. "Clean flow of vessels, nothing being obstructed, obstructions in the water, what hazards can we prevent or intercept before it becomes an issue."

You can find information on parking, road closures and maps for "Liberty by the Bay" here.