Tropical Storm Debby: Duke Energy preparing for power outages

Power outages are likely as Tropical Storm Debby brings heavy downpours to the Tampa Bay Area.

Duke Energy is making sure they're ready by mobilizing thousands of resources ahead of the storm. According to the power company, widespread damage from high winds and heavy rainfall may make restoring power challenging for repair crews.

"Safety guides everything we do at Duke Energy, but it’s especially important during storms like Tropical Storm Debby," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "Our crews stand ready to get the lights back on as soon as conditions allow, and in the meantime, we thank our customers for their continued preparation and vigilance."

Duke Energy advises that customers take the following precautions:

Do not walk, swim or drive through floodwaters.

If rising water threatens your home or business – or if you evacuate due to flooding – turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

Never replace a fuse or touch a circuit breaker with wet hands or while standing on a wet or damp surface.

If your home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make necessary repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800.228.8485 or contact your local emergency services department or agency.

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over – and don't stand near – downed power lines. Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

The company says customers should also implement the following safety measures if they experience a power outage:

A generator can be very useful during a power outage but remember to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Please watch for utility crews and turn the generator off when crews are in your area. The electrical load on the power lines can be hazardous for crews making repairs.

Disconnect or turn off any nonessential electrical equipment that may start automatically when power is restored to avoid overloading circuits.

Do not open freezers or refrigerators more than necessary. Opening these appliances will allow food to thaw quicker. For more information, see the FDA’s food safety guidelines.

Do not use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.

If you lose power, text OUT to 57801, report online or through the mobile app, or call 800.228.8485.

To view Duke Energy's outage map, click here.

