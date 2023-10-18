Dune restoration starts at Belleair Beach after Hurricane Idalia and EF-2 tornado

An Emergency Beach Erosion Control project is now underway at Belleair Beach following Hurricane Idalia and an EF-2 tornado in Clearwater.

County crews have shut down Morgan Park to use as a staging area for the 62,500 tons of sand that will be hauled in. Its contractor, Gator Dredging, reported more than 350 truckloads were brought in just on Tuesday.

The goal is to widen beaches and build dunes to protect from future storm surge events. The last time this area saw a project like this was in 2018.

Natalie Greisl has visited Belleair Beach in the past and said thees a noticeable change since she last came.

"Last time, the beach was much flatter, so you could see more out to the water from our unit. I'm just glad they're able to do it and keep these beaches beautiful," said Greisl.

Severe weather has contributed to beach erosion.

This is one of four restoration projects underway in Pinellas County. In late September, one launched at Sunset Beach on Treasure Island that's slated to wrap up by the end of next week.

The Belleair Beach project will be completed by Nov. 24. In the meantime, the county asks beach visitors not to climb on the dunes or enter any work zones.

