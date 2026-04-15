Dunedin couple turns dream home heartbreak into $100K donation for community sailing

The Brief A Dunedin couple was forced to demolish their 125-year-old dream home after severe hurricane damage exposed major structural issues. They donated $100,000 to the Dunedin Boat Club to help restore its storm-damaged facility from home rehab funds they set aside. The donation is the largest private donation in the club’s history and will support community sailing programs.



When a historic home renovation in Dunedin fell apart, one couple turned heartbreak into something meaningful for their community.

The backstory:

Marci Wilhelm and her partner Brent Irish purchased a 125-year-old post-Victorian farmhouse known as "Aisling Mor," located on Victoria Drive.

After Hurricane Helene pushed about four feet of storm surge into the home, the couple began repairs and even invested roughly $500,000 into lifting the structure to protect it from future flooding.

But during the process, inspections uncovered severe structural problems, including improper supports, as well as extensive water and termite damage. Experts determined the home could not be safely saved.

The couple originally planned to fully restore the historic home, and even hired a videographer to document the renovation journey on YouTube.

The home’s name, "Aisling Mor," is a Gaelic phrase meaning "dream big," a vision that ultimately changed course after the storm damage.

What they're saying:

"We found a whole bunch of other issues that we weren't expecting," Wilhelm said, "There were 4 by 4s and 2 by 4s touching each other at 45-degree angles holding the house up."

Susan Elftman, Dunedin Historic Preservation Board member, who reviewed the home, compared its condition to "breaking all the bones in the body," with little structural integrity left.

Despite the loss, Wilhelm said she is focused on the positive impact ahead.

"It’s just hard to see, but I know good stuff is going to come out of it," Wilhelm said.

Why you should care:

The couple chose to redirect part of their investment to help a local nonprofit.

They donated $100,000 to the Dunedin Boat Club, a community organization founded in 1929 that promotes boating and sailing education.

Local perspective:

The Dunedin Boat Club also suffered damage during the 2024 hurricane season. Leaders say the donation will go toward rebuilding its main facility and expanding access to programs.

The club partners with several groups, including youth sailing and adaptive boating programs, helping make the water more accessible to children, women and people with disabilities.

"This is the biggest donation we’ve ever received," board member Jim Davis said. "We couldn’t be any more grateful."

What's next:

The boat club hopes to complete fundraising efforts in time for its 100th anniversary in 2029. To help, click here.

Courtesy: Dunedin Boat Club

As for Wilhelm, she saw the property after demolition for the first time on Wednesday, a moment filled with emotion, but also a sense of purpose knowing the loss will benefit others.