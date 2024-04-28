Dunedin motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on US 19: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 26-year-old Dunedin man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with two cars on Saturday night, according to officials.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue say they responded to the scene on U.S. 19 near Enterprise Road after receiving multiple calls around 7:30 reporting the crash.

READ: Florida woman stabs man, threatens Wawa employees with knife she grabbed from deli: Police

First responders say the motorcyclist, Matthew W. Dolch Jr., was driving south in a reckless manner, weaving in and out of traffic, when he hit the back of one car and then bounced off and hit another car.

According to investigators, speed and alcohol were possible factors in the crash.

Dolch was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with potential life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement. Officials say he's in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter