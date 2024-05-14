Tampa Weather: Rough weather prompts tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warning

Severe weather rolled through the Bay Area on Tuesday, prompting tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties.

Citrus, Hernando and Sumter Counties were under a tornado watch until 1 p.m., while Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, but it has since expired. However, a very active line of storms will continue working its way east at about 25–30 miles per hour throughout the afternoon.

Around noon, the storms were slicing through Hillsborough and Manatee Counties.

The storms are part of a cold front that is working its way across the state over the next few days.

Fox 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the potential is there for one or two strong storms on Tuesday afternoon, but another line of significant storms is expected to develop overnight and roll through early Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, that big shield of rain was tracking toward Panama City and Tallahassee, which was hit hard last week by deadly storms.

Osterberg says there are ripples of energy, small areas of showers and thunderstorms, ahead of the main line of storms that he is keeping an eye on.

The storms are a part of several days of severe weather.

On Monday, there were a couple of strong storms in Polk County that dropped some hail.

Osterberg says the strongest chance of rain is on Wednesday, but there is a 40% chance of rain on Tuesday, especially in Citrus and Hernando Counties.

