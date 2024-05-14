Hit-and-run driver arrested after critically injuring elderly man on mobility scooter: Clearwater police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Port Richey man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an elderly man in critical condition on Monday, according to officials.

Clearwater Police traffic homicide investigators arrested 37-year-old Kris Paterson. Police say Paterson was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup that hit an 80-year-old man riding a mobility scooter at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Hampton Road.

Paterson was making a right turn from a business parking lot to go east on Gulf-to-Bay when the crash happened, according to authorities.

PREVIOUS: Hit-and-run driver identified after critically injuring man on scooter in Clearwater crash: Police

Investigators say instead of calling 911 or stopping to help, Paterson sped away. He stopped a half-mile down the road on Bayview Avenue to get the scooter unstuck from under his truck, according to police.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Officers say Paterson told them he was aware he had run something over but did not know it was a person and also said he was running late for his job.

Multiple witnesses supplied video or photos that helped officers with the investigation, according to Clearwater police.

READ: Multiple dead in crash involving migrant bus just north of Citrus County: Sheriff's Office

"We'd like to thank the members of the community for the way they banded together after witnessing this crash," said Police Chief Eric Gandy in a press release. "They did what this driver failed to do - call police and try to help."

Officials say the 80-year-old victim is still in critical condition at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

Paterson was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail late Monday, according to law enforcement.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter