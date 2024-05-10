Lakeland man calls 911 after shooting, killing husband, police say

Lakeland police are investigating the shooting death of a man.

Detectives say a man called 911 Thursday night to say he shot his husband.

He identified himself as Gavin Miranda, 27.

When officers arrived at the home at 1689 Village Center Drive, they found Hugo Gomez, 30, lying face down on the floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department

Miranda told police the couple had been in a physical altercation inside the apartment in which Gomez choked him. Miranda told police he got a gun and shot Gomez multiple times. Evidence indicated Gomez was shot once to the front of his body, then, after he fell to the ground, was shot nine more times in the back.

A 9mm handgun and 15 spent bullet casings were found at the scene.

Miranda was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.