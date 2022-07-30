Dunedin warns residents not to toss flammable chemicals away after trash truck catches fire

The city of Dunedin is warning residents not to throw away flammable or hazardous chemicals after one of its trash trucks caught fire earlier this week.

Video posted to the city’s Facebook page shows the back of a trash truck as it makes its way through the area picking up trash.

Viewers can see the arm of the truck picking up trash bins and dumping the garbage in the back. After several loads, a burst of flames can be seen on screen.

The fire grows as more trash is dumped on top. The truck eventually stops and a man can be seen extinguishing the blaze before smoke billows from the back of the truck.

Pinellas County hosts several countywide mobile collection events for unwanted household electronics & chemicals.

The next event is at St. Pete College/Gibbs Campus on September 10.

