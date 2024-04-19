Durant High School teacher arrested, accused of sexual act on school property

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teacher at Durant High School for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

In October 2022, Jaime Hernandez Cabrera, 25, connected with a 16-year-old girl on social media. They began a consensual sexual relationship in November 2022 which continued until June 2023, according to HCSO.

In August 2023, Hernandez Cabrera began working as a teacher at Durant High School, where the girl was a student.

Starting in September 2023, Hernandez Cabrera and the victim resumed their sexual relationship, with the last incident occurring in March 2024 on school property during school hours, according to the sheriff's office.

On April 11, 2024, deputies responded to the school for an unrelated call, and it was at that time the relationship between Hernandez Cabrera and the student came to light.

On April 18, a warrant was issued for Hernandez Cabrera’s arrest, and he turned himself into Orient Road Jail later that day.

Hernandez Cabrera is facing charges of:

• Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor x4

• Sexual Battery (Familial or Custodial Authority) (Authority Figure Over Student) x4

"It's utterly infuriating even to think that someone could stoop to such disgusting behavior, especially when they are in a position of authority. This man was entrusted with the responsibility to make a positive impact. Yet, he disregarded that duty, betraying not just those who trusted him but our entire community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As a father, I understand the concerns of parents who are hearing about this situation. I want to reassure you that our detectives, along with the school's administration, are taking every possible step to ensure the safety and well-being of every student."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

