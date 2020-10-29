E-scooter share program officially begins in St. Petersburg

Thursday marked the beginning of St. Pete’s e-scooter share program. The city quietly started the year-and-a-half test run of the scooters to see if they are a good fit for the city. Thursday acted a “soft launch,” and Mayor Rick Kriseman will host the official start of the program Friday morning.



Under city rules, the scooters are not allowed on sidewalks, the waterfront trail or the pier. They are allowed on roads with speed limits up to 30 miles per hour and should always be in a bike lane if there is one. Speeds will top 15 miles per hour and the scooters must be parked within designated corrals across the city.

The city has two vendors Veo and Razor, which is the same company that was well known a couple of decades ago. Razor scooters have seats and a basket.

The city will allow the public to test drive them at an event Sunday, 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Al Lang Stadium.

