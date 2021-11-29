Early Learning Coalition offers resources, services to support young kids and families

A Tampa-area agency is taking steps to make sure young children have what they need to succeed in school.

Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County is hosting its second annual Trains, Toys and Tidings event this weekend to support local kids and families.

The holiday event will include a gift giveaway tailored to early childhood development.

While they were able to serve 200 children at last year’s event, ELCHC says their goal this year is to reach 400 children ages birth to 5 years old.

The invite-only event is taking place on Dec. 4. For more information on all the services and resources available, visit elchc.org.