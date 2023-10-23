Motorcyclist killed, 2nd driver injured in crash on East Fowler Avenue in Tampa: FHP

article

A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash on East Fowler Avenue late Sunday night in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, a Dodge Journey collided with a Yamaha motorcycle.

According to FHP, the Dodge was traveling west on East Fowler Avenue, west of I-75, in the left turn lane. A Yamaha motorcycle was driving east on East Fowler Avenue in the outside lane.

The Dodge turned left to the on-ramp for I-75 and collided with the motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old Tampa man, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The driver of the Dodge, a 19-year-old woman from Valrico, suffered minor injuries.