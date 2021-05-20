Eastbound lanes of Gandy Bridge closed for crash investigation

article

A traffic crash has closed the eastbound lanes of the Gandy Bridge.

Tampa police said the lanes will remain closed for several hours. The view from SkyFOX shows two vehicles involved in the crash.

FOX 13's traffic reporter Mariah Harrison says drivers should take the Howard Frankland Bridge as an alternate route.

There is no word yet on the number of vehicles involved or if there were any injuries.

Advertisement

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.