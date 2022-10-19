'Eerily beautiful': Local photographer offers coffin photo shoots

A photographer is offering photo shoots in coffins, and she said it's something different that's meant to be fun.

Jessica Dillon, the photographer who came up with the idea, said the inspiration stems from her day job as a mortician.

"I really like postmortem photography, but it's one of those things that you really don't see it that much anymore," Dillon said. "It's just like this eerily beautiful type of photography, and I just thought it would be neat to let people take their own in an actual coffin. I think people are digging it."

Jodi Adams, one of Dillon's clients, donned a black wedding dress for her photo shoot in a coffin. She said it's a gift for her husband.

"I thought it would be a fun anniversary present for my husband, you know, til death do us part and all. Might as well make a giggle for a little bit," Adams said. "I love Halloween. I love all things spooky. There's a lot of spooky things around our house. My kids laugh about it all the time."

Dillon said for some people, it helps them step out of their comfort zone, and it's really fun when they come dressed up. She said she does bring in props like a top hat, cowboy hats, a play mask.

"It's fun. It's something different to do. I know it could be a little morbid," said Adams.

Dillon said the shoots are intended to be lighthearted and maybe even lend a little perspective.

"Just to kind of make people a little bit more comfortable with death, because I feel our culture is very afraid of death, but it happens to everybody," said Dillon. "If we can be more comfortable with it than I think that does make people live a better life. A happier life. To make it less scary I think is a good thing."

Dillon posts updates about her shoots on her Instagram @Embalmarina. She will also be appearing at the Hallowqueen Market in Downtown Clearwater on October 30 from 12-4 p.m.