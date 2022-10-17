Expand / Collapse search

Undead in the Water: American Victory Ship transforms into haunted experience in downtown Tampa

Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - On select nights through Halloween weekend, guests can check out a nautical haunted experience in downtown Tampa.

Undead in the Water takes place at the American Victory Ship located along Sparkman Wharf.

The 60,000 square foot World War II era museum ship transforms over the weekends to a spooky attraction, where screams echo throughout the vessel.

For more information, visit undeadinthewater.com.