El Niño suppresses Atlantic storm formation as wind shear intensifies

The Brief Strong wind shear and persistent dry air across the Atlantic Basin are creating hostile conditions for tropical systems. An intensifying El Niño phenomenon is suppressing storm development, keeping the entire region quiet. Forecasters predict zero tropical cyclone formations over the next seven days despite entering peak season.



Environmental conditions across the Atlantic Ocean remain hostile to tropical development as severe wind shear and dry air prevent storms from organizing.

Atmospheric barriers stall development

What we know:

Strong vertical wind shear and widespread dry air continue tearing through the Atlantic Ocean, creating an environment that stops tropical systems in their tracks.

These hostile conditions are driven by a strengthening El Niño event that disrupts normal thunderstorm patterns across the basin. As a result, forecasters do not expect any tropical cyclone formation over the next seven days.

Forecast remains quiet for now

What we don't know:

Officials cannot confirm whether temporary windows of favorable weather will open later in the season to allow sudden storm formation. It is also unknown if these hostile atmospheric conditions will persist through the remainder of the peak hurricane months. Meteorologists continue monitoring the basin closely as environmental factors shift.