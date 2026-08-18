El Niño suppresses Atlantic storm formation as wind shear intensifies
TAMPA, Fla. - Environmental conditions across the Atlantic Ocean remain hostile to tropical development as severe wind shear and dry air prevent storms from organizing.
Atmospheric barriers stall development
What we know:
Strong vertical wind shear and widespread dry air continue tearing through the Atlantic Ocean, creating an environment that stops tropical systems in their tracks.
These hostile conditions are driven by a strengthening El Niño event that disrupts normal thunderstorm patterns across the basin. As a result, forecasters do not expect any tropical cyclone formation over the next seven days.
Forecast remains quiet for now
What we don't know:
Officials cannot confirm whether temporary windows of favorable weather will open later in the season to allow sudden storm formation. It is also unknown if these hostile atmospheric conditions will persist through the remainder of the peak hurricane months. Meteorologists continue monitoring the basin closely as environmental factors shift.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather reports, which explained how strong wind shear and dry air are suppressing tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin.