Elderly man dead in van found submerged at Venice boat ramp

Police are investigating after an elderly man was found dead inside a submerged van in Venice this morning.

It was just after 7 a.m. when a boater reported seeing a minivan in the water at Marina Park. Emergency crews found one person inside and pulled him from the van, but they were unable to revive him.

A city spokesperson described the driver as "elderly" but did not immediately provide the man’s specific age or identification.

The boat ramp remains closed and residents are asked to avoid the area.