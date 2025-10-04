Electrical fire destroys mobile home in Floral City: CCFR

The Brief An electrical fire destroyed a mobile home in Floral City on Friday afternoon, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. The home is considered a total loss and damages are estimated at $120,000. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.



A Floral City mobile home was destroyed after a fire broke out on Friday afternoon, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Investigators say the fire was started by an electrical arcing from a wall outlet after a laptop was plugged in.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Witnesses reported that the homeowner and a bystander tried putting the fire out with a garden hose and extinguisher, but the fire spread too quickly.

Fire crews arrived at S. Oakview Ave. just after 2 p.m. and the fire was under control within nine minutes.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Big picture view:

The home is considered a total loss and damages are estimated at $120,000. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

No smoke detectors were found inside the residence.

CCFR provided this safety message for people as this incident could've ended differently if it happened at night and the residents were sleeping:

"Electrical fires can ignite in seconds and spread rapidly. Always use outlets and cords that are in good condition, avoid overloading circuits, and never attempt to fight a growing fire yourself, evacuate immediately and call 911. Smoke alarms save lives. Install them in every sleeping area and on every level of your home and test them monthly. If you need assistance with smoke alarm installation, Citrus County Fire Rescue offers free smoke alarms and installation. Please call our headquarters at (352) 527-5406 to schedule an appointment."

Crews were cleared from the scene at 3:30 p.m.

