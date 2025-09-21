Multiple campers, structures destroyed after fire breaks out in Dunnellon: CCFR

The Brief Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Friday night that destroyed multiple structures and campers. Investigators say that the fire was deemed accidental but did appear to start near a battery bank and charger before spreading. A smaller camper on the property was already burned to the frame when fire crews arrived.



Multiple structures and campers were destroyed after a fire broke out on Friday night in Dunnellon, according to the Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters arrived to N Manila Terrace just before 4:30 p.m. where they found a 30-foot camper trailer fully engulfed in flames. A small camper and some nearby brush were also on fire.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Big picture view:

Investigators say that the fire was deemed accidental but did appear to start near a battery bank and charger before spreading.

A smaller camper on the property was already burned to the frame when fire crews arrived.

Propane tanks near the fire were safely removed, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators say that all the impacted structures are considered a total loss.

