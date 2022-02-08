Element apartments in downtown Tampa faces lawsuit over water main break

Some residents of the Element high-rise in downtown Tampa are suing the building's owner following a massive water main break that occurred last summer.

Two law firms are reworking together to represent at least six tenants in their suit against Northland Element LLC. Last July, broken pipes led to flooding in apartments units, hallways, and stairwells within the building. Residents woke up at 3:30 a.m. to blaring fire alarms and flooded floors.

There was extensive flooding starting at the 27th floor all the way to ground level. Tampa fire crews later discovered a breach in the main municipal water supply line inside the high-rise was to blame for the mess.

Those living there were displaced for about 10 days while repairs were made. Over 500 residents had to stay in hotels as crews worked to fix the problem and inspect the building. Of the 35 floors in the building in the high-rise, Tampa Fire Rescue said 27 of them were damaged from the flooding.

Tenants said the owners failed to address previous water pipe issues and repair the building in a timely manner, according to the lawsuit.

They are seeking damages in excess of $30,000 for ruined property and personal injuries.