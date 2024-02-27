Sanford Airport plane crash: Training flight landed 'short,' crashed into a parked flight, official says

A training flight landed "short" at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Tuesday evening and then crashed into an unoccupied parked plane, prompting several emergency vehicles to respond to the airport's tarmac, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

Lauren Rowe, a spokesperson for the airport, told reporters during a press conference Tuesday night that three people were aboard the training flight. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, she said. The two others reportedly aboard were not seriously hurt.

The roles of those aboard the airplane were not immediately known, Rowe said. A spokesperson for the FAA told FOX 35, however, that two people were aboard the single-engine Cirrus SR20. FOX 35 is working to better understand exactly how many people were aboard the aircraft.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the airport said the two planes involved were from a local training facility. Rowe said that specific runway should reopen around 9:30 p.m., following cleanup and inspection of the runway itself.

Both the FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

The FAA said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m.

Commercial flights out of Orlando Sanford International Airport should not be impacted Wednesday morning, Rowe said. According to the airport's website, the last commercial flight out of the airport departed shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the incident.

FOX 35 News has confirmed that the tail number of one of the planes apparently involved in the incident is registered with Aeroism Academy Inc., according to the Federal Aviation Administration's online registration database.

Aeroism Academy Inc. is a pilot training school that, according to its website, offers "classroom and hands-on training in aviation and helps students to prepare for a career as a professional pilot." FOX 35 News has reached out to that pilot training school for comment.