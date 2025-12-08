Emmys 2025: FOX 13 sets Florida record in category wins

article

FOX 13 proudly set a Florida record at the 49th annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards by winning Emmys in eight categories, including a special achievement in Journalistic Enterprise.

Briona Arradondo, Craig Davisson, Craig Patrick, and Mark Wilson won a total of 10 Emmy statuettes for original programs and special reports covering consumer issues, arts & culture, military appreciation, politics, and investigative reporting.

Mark Wilson wrote, produced, and hosted a series honoring the service and sacrifice of World War II veterans and their seldom-told acts of heroism. His coverage earned an Emmy in the Nostalgia News category.

Briona Arradondo won in the Historical/Cultural News category for Rhythm Roots. Her series and 30-minute special document the legendary Black musicians who found soul and sanctuary on the Chitlin’ Circuit and left a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay area music scene.

Craig Patrick and photojournalist, Craig Davisson, each won Emmys for their civil rights documentary, Tampa’s Path to Equality, which reveals how the city quietly became a model for civil rights progress in the South.

Davisson and Patrick also won in the Journalistic Enterprise category for yearlong investigations revealing systemic failures in Florida’s healthcare and insurance systems.

In Public Affairs Programming, Craig Patrick’s Money, Power & Politics won for coverage exposing government waste, bureaucratic failures, and the human cost of flawed policy. Patrick also earned individual craft Emmys for Program Host/Moderator, Longform Writer, and Investigative Reporter.