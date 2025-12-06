Car found with multiple weapons, ammunition prompts Tampa Bomb Squad response in Polk County

The Brief The Tampa Bomb Squad was brought in to conduct a "safety sweep" in Polk County after a car was found with multiple weapons and ammunition. The Haines City Police Department said the investigation happened near a Publix in Davenport. The roads in the area have since reopened, according to police.



The Tampa Bomb Squad was brought in to conduct a "safety sweep" in Polk County after a car was found with multiple weapons and ammunition late Friday evening.

What we know:

The Haines City Police Department said the investigation happened near Publix, which is located at 39883 Hwy 27 in Davenport. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a prior crash.

READ: Couple recovering after being struck in Gulfport hit-and-run crash while on e-scooter: 'Left us for dead'

That's when officers said they found multiple weapons and ammunition in the car. They also said there was reason to believe more weapons may have been inside the car.

The Tampa Bomb Squad was requested to assist with a safety sweep, and residents were asked to avoid the area for several hours.

The roads in the area have since reopened, according to police.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said if a suspect is in custody or if any other weapons were recovered from the vehicle.