Street racing arrest made after 2 cars were seen going 100 MPH in 45 MPH zone: affidavit

The Brief A street racing arrest was made after two cars were seen going 100 MPH in a 45 MPH zone, according to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit. The responding deputy says that 34-year-old Rafael Suarez was going about 100 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. Suarez was driving a Silver Chevrolet Malibu alongside a white Volkswagen Jetta. The deputy says the two cars were making quick lane changes to keep up with each other.



A Pinellas County deputy made an arrest late on Friday night after he saw two cars racing near the intersection of Tampa Road and Racetrack Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Rafael Suarez was going about 100 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

What we know:

Suarez was driving a Silver Chevrolet Malibu alongside a white Volkswagen Jetta. The deputy says the two cars were making quick lane changes to keep up with each other.

Suarez has been charged with racing on a highway and has no bond.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the other driver or if they have been arrested.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube