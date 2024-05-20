Astro Skate Brandon fight: Video shows violence leading to dozens of arrests

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has released social media and bodycam videos showing the large gathering in Brandon that erupted into a fight causing damage to multiple businesses on Saturday night.

Deputies arrested a total of 30 juveniles and six adults after responding to Astro Skate off West Robinson Street on Saturday night.

HCSO says a crowd of about 400–500 people gathered in the area when the fight began.

Social media videos from witnesses provided to FOX 13 by the sheriff's office show repeated punching and hair pulling, along with glass being broken at Time Out Barbershop off Brandon Boulevard. Deputies say damage at that business alone totaled $1,200.

HCSO says one juvenile was beaten and thrown through a plate glass window at the barbershop. He went to the hospital with a severe cut on his hand.

There was also about $500 worth of damage reported at a nearby 7-Eleven, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say it all began after a planned after-party was canceled by Astro Skate because the host group did not hire an off-duty deputy for security, which the business requires.

Law enforcement warned the crowd to leave the area multiple times, but fighting and theft continued, according to investigators.

The six adult suspects include:

Lekera Evans, 32

Yazelynn Ramos, 21

Malik Carter, 20

Jadyn Sebro, 18

Aliyah Alfonso, 18

Fareed Carter, 18

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

They each face trespassing charges, while Sebro and Ramos are also charged with disorderly conduct. Evans faces a charge of resisting arrest.

"I am outraged by the violent and disruptive behavior that targeted hard-working people and businesses and created harm, fear and chaos in our community. Let me make this unequivocally clear: this violent and destructive behavior will never, under any circumstances, be tolerated in Hillsborough County," stated Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Astro Skate's manager, Andrea Leary, spoke with FOX 13 on Sunday, saying the group that started the violence took to social media, calling for others to join them. Leary also says Saturday nights are usually more family friendly, with about 300–400 people at the roller rink on average.

