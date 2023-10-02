Philadelphia man denied entry into Phillies game for bringing emotional support alligator

On September 25, a Phillies fan and his emotional support alligator were denied entry into a baseball game at Citizens Bank Park between the Pirates and Phillies.

Joie Henney of Jonestown, Pa., and his alligator, Wally, were seen outside the ballpark before the game interacting with a group of fans.

Citizens Bank Park's policy on support animals states, "Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited."

Henney said to the group of fans that he has had Wally for seven years and the gator has never bitten anyone.