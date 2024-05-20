Weather in Tampa: Here’s what to expect over Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day may be the unofficial start of summer, but Floridians have been feeling the heat for weeks and the holiday weekend will be no different.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says temperatures will be in the 90s all week. He adds temperatures will be around 92 and 93 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in Tampa, which means inland locations will be even warmer, climbing into the mid-90s.

According to Osterberg, there is little rain in the forecast this week, but the humidity dropped slightly, knocking down the ‘incredibly humid atmosphere to a moderately humid atmosphere.’

What's the weather in Tampa on Memorial Day?

The weather in Tampa over the Memorial Day weekend will be hot with temperatures soaring into the 90s and only a 20 percent chance of rain.

Osterberg notes that the rainy season will get here, but just not this week.

Has Tampa ever hit 100 degrees?

Though it may feel like it, Tampa has never officially hit 100 degrees.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Tampa was 99 degrees, which was set on June 26, 2020.

While the thermometer may have never hit the 100-degree mark in Tampa, the temperature can feel much hotter.

The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Excessive heat in Florida

As of Thursday, Miami has already set six daily record highs for 2024, including last week when it issued the first May heat advisory in 15 years.

Further south, on Wednesday, Key West tied the highest heat index ever recorded in the city at 115 degrees.

The actual temperature also reached 92 degrees on Wednesday, which broke its old record for that date of 90 degrees back in 1884.

This graphic shows the heat index in Key West, Florida, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (FOX Weather)

With temperatures soaring, it’s important to stay hydrated and look for the signs of heat-related illness like dizziness, nausea, or excessive sweating.

Heat.gov provides a comprehensive resource for heat and health information for the nation to reduce the health, economic, and infrastructural impacts of extreme heat.

