Crews searching for missing swimmer at Sarasota County beach

Investigators in Sarasota County are searching for a swimmer who disappeared underwater as a second swimmer was rescued.

The sheriff's office says crews responded to reports of swimmers in need of help Sunday at Turtle Beach off Midnight Pass Road. According to fire rescue, two swimmers were found in distress.

Rescuers were able to pull one swimmer to safety, but the second person went underwater and was not found.

The search was suspended Sunday evening, with recovery efforts set to continue Monday.

