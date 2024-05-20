Auburn's Brian Battie in critical condition after deadly shooting in Sarasota

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Sarasota-born Auburn University football running back, Brian Battie, has been identified as one of the five victims of a shopping plaza parking lot shooting in Sarasota early Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition for a gunshot wound to his head.

Auburn Football Head Coach, Hugh Freeze, posted on X on Monday afternoon and said that Brian Battie was still on a ventilator.

Brian Battie attended Sarasota High School and Braden River High School, where he was on both football teams as a running back.

He then went onto start his collegiate football career at the University of South Florida. He transferred to Auburn last season, where he was named the top kick returner.

Brian Battie's 24-year-old brother, Tommie Battie IV, was also shot Saturday morning and was pronounced dead. Tommie Battie IV is a former Braden River High School running back.

Three other victims have been hospitalized with conditions unknown at this time. Sarasota County deputies say it happened at the Tallywood Centre Plaza in the 3400 block of 17th St.

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to a large group of people in the plaza's parking lot.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family by the brother's godparents.

It reads, "On May 18, 2024, the Battie family received the most devastating news that Tommie and Brian were victims of a senseless shooting. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Tommie Battie IV (Pooh). Brian Battie remains in critical condition at a local hospital. We know he will continue to fight and overcome this, just as he has overcome so many other obstacles in his life. Losing a child so unexpectedly is something unimaginable and something that will never be healed. The family will never be the same without Pooh, and neither will anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. We ask that you continue to pray for Brian to make a full recovery to return home with his loving family. With all of the emotional pain and stress that tragedy brings, it also brings financial burdens. We would like to raise money for the Battie family to help with unforeseen funeral expenses and medical bills. The family is understandably shocked by this loss and not prepared for all that is happening at this time."

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has not responded to FOX 13's inquiry regarding arrests from this incident on Monday afternoon.

