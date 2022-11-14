EmpowHERment uplifting women across Bay Area through community and free resources

A Pinellas County nonprofit is empowering women to be their best selves.

EmpowHERment has two community centers in Pinellas County providing a wide range of services and resources to all women.

Between their Clearwater and Palm Harbor locations, EmpowHERment hosts workshops to help women improve their finances and overall health, start businesses, network, receive therapy and more at no cost. There’s also a hygiene pantry and a boutique with donated clothing items accessible as well.

The initiative, which was started by Ambee Stephens FIVE years ago after her father died by suicide was meant to create a safe and inclusive space where all women can gather and support one another.

To learn more about the organization, visit their website, empowherment.org.