Endangered $3,800 macaw stolen from St .Pete pet shop found safe, suspect arrested

Andy Burnett is facing grand theft charges in connection with a $3,800 bird stolen from the Animal House Pet Center that was safely reunited with the shop owners on Thursday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

A man was seen on surveillance video picking up the bird on Nov. 3 and walking out of the store without paying for it.

Police say the bird was dropped off at Fur Ever Friends Veterinary Clinic, located at 2525 Pasadena Ave. S. in Pasadena on Thursday. Staff recognized it as the missing macaw seen on the news and called the police.

Police are still investigating the bird heist and ask anyone with any information to call 727-893-7780, or text SPPD+ their tip to TIP411.

