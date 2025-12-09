Engineers release Florida's infrastructure report card, improvements made

The Brief The American Society of Civil Engineers released the Florida infrastructure report card, issuing the state a C+. Engineers are pleased with the result because they're higher than the result in 2021, when the state received a C. They still explained which areas needed more work, and recommendations to help improve the report card.



The American Society of Civil Engineers released the state's infrastructure report card on Tuesday. They issued the state a C+, which is an improvement from 2021's report card when the state received a C.

What we know:

Despite back-to-back hurricanes in 2024, the state's infrastructure grade went up.

Heath Jenkins, the President of the American Society of Civil Engineers Florida Section, explained, "Florida went the extra mile to make sure our assets that fuel economic growth, support a booming population, and protect us from natural disasters are performing now and in the future."

Every four years, the American Society of Civil Engineers releases their report card, and they've noticed major upgrades since 2021.

"Florida continues to successfully maintain categories of economic development like the electric grid, transportation sector, and ports," American Society of Civil Engineers President-Elect Carol Haddock said.

The Results:

The state excelled in solid waste, bridges, drinking water, energy, public parks and our ports, getting grades within the B range.

File: Port of Tampa Bay

They didn't just look at what's happening now, it's all about the future plans too, especially at our ports.

"The state dedicated five billion dollars to deepen harbors to get larger vessels and modernized systems," Jenkins added.

Florida received a C+ rating for wastewater, transit, and roads.

"The state oversees more than twelve-thousand miles of roadways," Jenkins explained. "Of those roads, eighty-three percent of pavement is rated in good condition."

Stormwater, rail and coastal areas received a C rating. The engineers explained that our coastal area's result came with a mixed bag of news.

"While many of our beaches are eroding, the grade has increased because there are many programs like the creation of the Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection that addresses long-term resiliency strategies," Kathi Ruvarac, the chair of the 2025 Report Card for Florida's Infrastructure, explained.

With erosion after hurricanes, there are solutions on the horizon to protect our communities.

She added, "These are more than attractive locations to relax, they are essential to protecting our residents and our industries."

Needed Improvements:

Levees, dams and schools received grades in the D range. The engineers explained the lack of data on schools drove that grade, and they want to know more.

The buildings that host our children and are meant to serve as storm shelters aren't the kind of structures I want to be left in the dark about," Ruvarac said.

Some solutions the engineers came up with include more funding for infrastructure, transportation and improved pedestrian mobility throughout the state.

They also suggested the state come up with a program to develop the future workforce in architecture, engineering, and the construction industry.

If you'd like to look at the complete report card, click here.